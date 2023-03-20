Search icon
Rajasthan: Preparations in full swing in Udaipur ahead of second G20 SFWG meet

Preparations are in full swing in Udaipur, Rajasthan ahead of G20 Financial Working Group meeting. The Second G20 Sustainable Financial Working Group (SFWG) meeting will be held in Udaipur from March 21 to March 23. Around 150 delegates from G20 member countries would attend the meeting. Earlier, Udaipur hosted 1st Sherpa meeting in December 2022. The meeting aims at mobilising sustainable finance to help ensure global growth and stability.

