Rajasthan Police doing free fair investigation in Dholpur engineer’s assault incident CM Gehlot

Following the Dholpur engineer’s assault incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on March 30 said that Police is doing free and fair investigation in this regard. “I have directed DG also. Police is doing free and fair investigation. I also convened a meeting with officials and directed them to take necessary steps to stop these types of incidents,” he said.