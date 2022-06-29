Rajasthan Police appeals public to maintain peace amid Udaipur beheading incident tension

After the horrific murder of a tailor in Udaipur sparked outrage in the entire state, Rajasthan Police on June 29 appealed public to maintain peace in the state. While addressing the media persons, Additional Director General of Police, ACB, Rajasthan, Dinesh MN said, “We're interrogating the accused and action will be taken against those whose names will come in the probe. Commissioner has assured the victim's family of compensation. There is peace now and we appeal to people to maintain peace.”