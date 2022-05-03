Rajasthan People create ruckus at Jalori Gate area in Jodhpur

People created ruckus at Jalori Gate area in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on May 03. Police resorted to baton charge to disperse the mob. Speaking to mediapersons, District Police Commissioner, Navjyoti Gogoi said, “The situation is under control, flag march will be held. Action will be taken according to the law. Police personnel received minor injuries. We are looking into it (on flag hosting incident).” More details are awaited