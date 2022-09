Rajasthan: People chant name of Sachin Pilot, throw shoes in public rally of Ashok Chandna

During a public rally of Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna in Ajmer, people started chanting name of Sachin Pilot and throwing shoes and slippers on September 12. Following the incident, Ashok Chandna in a tweet said that he doesn’t want to indulge in a fight with Sachin Pilot.