Rajasthan News: Molestation case triggers clash, stone pelting in Jaipur

Six people have been detained in Jaipur after a violent clash broke out between two groups on December 27. The incident took place over alleged molestation of women. The brawl resulted in stone pelting from both the side. Several houses were damaged in the stone pelting incident, glasses of vehicles broken. The incident took place in Krishna colony. North Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Parish Deshmukh said, "A brawl occurred between 2 groups of people, yesterday at around 11pm, over alleged molestation with woman in Krishna Colony under Brahampuri PS in Jaipur. Police took action and peace was restored. 6 people detained so far, situation being monitored. No firing incident.”