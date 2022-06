Rajasthan: Massive fire breaks out at Oil mill in Ajmer

A massive fire broke out at Salasar Oil Mill near Daurai Railway Station in Ajmer, Rajasthan on June 02. At least 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. However, the fire has been completely doused. No casualty has been reported in the incident. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.