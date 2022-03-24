Rajasthan: Man forced to rub nose on ground over negative remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’

A man in Behror was allegedly to rub his nose on the ground and apologise after making negative comments on the ‘The Kashmir Files’ on the social media on March 23. Bhim Army workers met the Superintendent of Police (SP) and submitted a memorandum demanding the arrest of the accused in 24 hours. While speaking to ANI, Alwar Superintendent of Police Shantanu Kumar said, “This is a serious issue so I came here, talked to the local people. The circle officer has rounded up some people and they are being questioned. Such acts are not tolerable in a democratic country. Everyone has the right to speak their mind on the social media.”