Rajasthan: LS Speaker Om Birla launches vaccination drive for 15-18 age group in Kota'

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla launched vaccination drive for children in the category of 15 to 18 years of age at Vigyan Nagar Medical Dispensary in Kota, Rajasthan on January 03. Long queues were seen outside the vaccination centre. As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2021, vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group has begun in the country.