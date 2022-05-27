Rajasthan: Jaipur gets new museum of rare gems, jewellery

Jaipur has received yet another attraction in its collection of historical places to visit. The new museum named ‘Khazana Mahal’ displays more than 2,000 pieces of real and rare gemstones and jewellery. The museum also has a huge collection of replicas, including Ram Setu rocks, and shark teeth. While speaking to ANI, Khazana Mahal Founder Anoop Srivastava said, “We have named the museum Khazana Mahal. 95 per cent of the jewels are original, only diamond section has replicas. There is no museum like this in the world. The museum has a huge collection of stones, rocks including Ram Setu rocks, shark teeth converted to stones, and more.