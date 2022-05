Rajasthan: Internet services restored in Bhilwara

The internet services have been restored in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan as the situation is peaceful, said Bhilwara District Magistrate on May 12. The internet services were suspended after the tension escalated in the area following the death of a 22-year-old man, who was allegedly stabbed in the Kotwali Police Station area of Bhilwara on May 10. Rajasthan has been witnessing various incidents of violence over the past two months.