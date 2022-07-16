Rajasthan: In a hate speech, Ajmer Dargah cleric to be produced before court

Ajmer’s Superintendent of Police on July 15 informed that Ajmer Dargah Khadim Gauhar Chishti who raised objectionable slogans against Nupur Sharma, was brought to Ajmer last night. Chishti will be produced before court and Police will seek his custody.While speaking to ANI, Chuna Ram Jat said, “Gauhar Chishti arrested, he was brought to Ajmer last night in connection with provocative speech case. His aide who had given him refuge in Hyderabad for about 10 days has been detained. Chishti will be produced before court and we will seek his police custody.”