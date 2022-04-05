Rajasthan has become biggest state in terms of health CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on April 05 stated that his state has become the biggest state in terms of health. “Rajasthan has become the biggest state in terms of health... We are putting heavy investments, like in the IPD tower, health institute, biology lab. We want people to have facilities across the state,” said CM Gehlot.