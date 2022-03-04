Rajasthan govt to bring bill to stop cheating in exams: State Minister Pratap Khachariyawas

Food and Civil Supplies Minister in Rajasthan Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, on March 04 declared that the government will bring a bill to stop cheating in exams soon. “We are bringing a bill to stop cheating in exams. No investigation was conducted into paper leaks during BJP government in Rajasthan. We're taking action and are committed to stop cheating and corruption,” said the Minister. Notably, the state government had faced criticism over Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) paper leak.