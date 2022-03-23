Rajasthan Govt signs MoU for free treatment of heart patients

The Rajasthan Government has signed an MoU with Prashanti Medical Services and Research Foundation of Gujarat for the free treatment of heart patients. Free operation of 1,000 patients of the State who were suffering from heart diseases such as the hole in the heart valve, congenital heart problem, along with angioplasty, angiography and other treatment will be done for the next two years as per the MoU. Speaking on this occasion, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the State Government is continuously strengthening the health services in the State through various schemes such as Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana, Nirogi Rajasthan and RGHS. “It is our endeavour that people of the State should get excellent and free facilities of treatment for critical illness,” he added. He said that voluntary organisations should come forward and help the Government in this endeavour to serve humanity and fulfil their social responsibility towards the needy people.