Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra attends ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme in Jaipur

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra along with school students on April 01 participated in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme in Jaipur. The students interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi addressed 5th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ today.