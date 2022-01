Rajasthan: Girl alleges gang-rape in Baran

A girl was allegedly gang raped by two people in Baran of Rajasthan. On the incident, Circle Inspector Ramesh Kumar of Sadar Police Station said, “A girl registered a complaint of rape alleging that she was sleeping in her home when two people entered and took her out forcibly. One of them raped her while the other helped in the act. We've registered a case of gang rape.”