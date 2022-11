Rajasthan: Gelatin explosives found abandoned under bridge in Dungarpur

Around 186 kg of Gelatin sticks were found abandoned under the Bhabrana bridge in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan on November 16. These sticks are used in mines to carry out blasts. Gelatin sticks were found 70 km away from the site where an explosion took place on a railway track in Udaipur.