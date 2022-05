Rajasthan: Curfew continues in Jodhpur following communal clashes on May 03

Curfew in Jodhpur city continued for the third day following communal clash on Eid-ul-Fitr. Heavy security deployed in parts of city to maintain law and order. The curfew will be imposed till the midnight of May 06. Notably, the clashes were erupted between the two groups at Jalori Gate.