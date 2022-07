Rajasthan Congress workers stage protest against Central Govt over rising inflation

Congress workers held protest in Jaipur, Rajasthan against the rising inflation across India. Congress Rajasthan Chief, State Cabinet Minister Pratap Khachariyawas joined the protest. “The people across the country are perturbed by inflation. They are committing suicide due to joblessness and inflation. The BJP just has 'danganiti' to create acrimony between people and incite riots,” Khachariyawas said.