Rajasthan Congress Chief calls Modi-led Central Govt ‘inefficient’ over rising inflation

Congress staged a demonstration against the Centre over rising inflation. Speaking to the mediapersons, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Govind Singh Dotasra on April 07 called Narendra Modi-led Central Government ‘inefficient’. “Inflation has skyrocketed but the Modi govt seems to be unaffected by it. They (Central government) are inefficient. They just know how to spread communal disharmony,” he added.