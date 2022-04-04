Rajasthan CM urges PM to condemn Karauli communal violence

Following the stone-pelting incident during a religious procession in Karauli, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on April 04 urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come forward and condemn the recent communal violence and said that the guilty will be punished irrespective of the community they belong to. “PM should come forward and condemn the violence, irrespective of who’s responsible for it. Law and order should prevail. Be it Hindu, Muslim- anyone who is anti-social should be punished,” he said.