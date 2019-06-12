{"id":"2760044","source":"DNA","title":"Rajasthan CM orders police to give courteous, patient hearing to complainants","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"Addressing a high-level review meeting of the Police Department at the Police Headquarters in Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given clear and strong-worded instructions that every citizen reaching the police stations should be given a patient and courteous hearing and the FIRs should be properly registered. He said that focus of State Police should be on professional and timely disposal of FIRs. CM said that the police officials should make efforts to provide justice to every victim and change his or her outlook towards the police force. The police officers should have a friendly behaviour towards the general public. The Chief Minister also announced that every police station would have a reception room where the complainants could report about their grievances in a courteous way. All the police stations should be equipped with CCTV cameras in phased manner for ensuring transparency in public dealing. On this occasion, CM also released a poster of the mobile application 'RajCop'.","summary":"Addressing a high-level review meeting of the Police Department at the Police Headquarters in Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given clear and strong-worded instructions that every citizen reaching the police stations should be given a patient and courteous hearing and the FIRs should be properly registered. He said that focus of State Police should be on professional and timely disposal of FIRs. CM said that the police officials should make efforts to provide justice to every victim and change his or her outlook towards the police force. The police officers should have a friendly behaviour towards the general public. The Chief Minister also announced that every police station would have a reception room where the complainants could report about their grievances in a courteous way. All the police stations should be equipped with CCTV cameras in phased manner for ensuring transparency in public dealing. On this occasion, CM also released a poster of the mobile application 'RajCop'.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-rajasthan-cm-orders-police-to-give-courteous-patient-hearing-to-complainants-2760044","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/12/835435-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/1206ABDNAANI40.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560354002","publish_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 09:10 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 09:10 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2760044"}