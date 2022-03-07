Rajasthan: CM Gehlot takes review meeting of PWD

Reviewing the projects of the Public Works Department (PWD) at his residence at Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that while completing the work of the previous Budget announcements related to the Public Works Department on time, a detailed action plan should be presented in relation to the Budget announcements for the year 2022-23. During the meeting, the CM directed the officials to do the work of non-patchable roads on priority. He said that in the Budget of the year 2022-23, announcements have been made worth Rs 8,860 crore. To ensure that the works of these announcements can be completed in a time-bound manner, the department should submit a roadmap.The Chief Minister said that no shortfall has been kept in the Budget for road construction in the state. Every district has been given three major road projects.Rs 1,200 crore will be spent for repair works of main roads in Municipal Corporation, Municipal Council and Municipality areas and Rs 1,200 crore will be spent to convert State Highway of 1,000 km length into two lanes.The CM Gehlot stressed that repair of bad roads is our priority.He directed that the officials should not compromise on the quality of road construction. Also, a system should be devised for quality monitoring.