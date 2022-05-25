Rajasthan CM Gehlot directs to set up 'Luv-Kush Vatika' in every district

To promote eco-tourism in Rajasthan, Lav-Kush Vatika will be developed in each district. The decision was taken recently in the review meeting of the Forest Department convened under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. In the meeting, the Chief Minister said that such models related to forest and wildlife would be established in these Vatikas, so that children could get education about environment and wildlife conservation. The CM expressed that the conservation of wildlife and expansion of forests are very important in maintaining environmental balance. He directed the forest officers that every possible effort should be made to increase greenery in the forest area as well as in the entire state. He also instructed to bring transparency in departmental works, timely completion of budget announcements, develop forest areas and to make the general public a participant for planting more and more saplings during monsoon season. While discussing the distribution of medicinal plants, the Chief Minister said that this scheme is very beneficial and there is a need to increase its scope. In future, along with medicinal, fruit plants should also be distributed.