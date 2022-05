Rajasthan CM Gehlot directs officials to facilitate free IPD-OPD treatment for citizens

Reviewing various health schemes run by the government in a meeting, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the health sector is the top priority for the State Government. This is the reason, the government has started ambitious schemes like Mukhyamantri Free Nirogi Rajasthan Yojna and Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana, to which around 1.50 crore families of the state have been connected so far.