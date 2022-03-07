Rajasthan CM Gehlot directs officials to ensure proper drinking water supply during summer

In the review meeting of the Public Health & Engineering Department (PHED) through video conference from his residence in Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that it is the top priority of the State Government to provide tap water supply to every household up to villages and hamlets in the State.CM directed that the officers working in this direction should provide relief to the general public by completing the water projects on time. He said that delay in projects not only increases the cost, but people too have to face difficulties.He gave instructions to immediately ensure the alternative arrangements of water sources based on the contingency plan by assessing the requirements in all the districts. The CM expressed that the Budget announcements made in the last three years and this year should be completed in the timeline.The Chief Minister also highlighted that a Budget provision has been made to install hand pumps and tube wells in each Assembly Constituency. For this, appropriate spots should be identified for the installation of hand pumps and tube wells by forming a committee of the department’s superintending engineer and the concerned executive engineer headed by the district collector.