Rajasthan CM calls PM Modi’s Sujalam Suflam water canal allegations ‘baseless’

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark on Sujalam Suflam water canal issue, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on October 31 in Ahmedabad, called his allegations baseless. The reaction came after PM Modi alleged the Rajasthan CM of resisting the canal scheme. “PM Modi raised Sujalam Suflam water canal issue in 2017 too. Then CM Vasundhara Raje also wrote same letter in 2005, I repeated the same. Answers should be sought from her. PM's allegations are baseless,” the CM said.