Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urges Union Textile Minister to establish PM Mitra Park in Jodhpur

In a letter to Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged him to approve the proposal of Prime Minister Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM Mitra) Park at Kankani in Jodhpur soon. About 1,000 acres of land has been proposed for PM Mitra Park.The CM highlighted that the textile industry of Rajasthan has a rich past. The State Government has taken steps from time to time to promote this industry. As a result, the textile industry of the State has developed in an organised manner. Traditional clothes made here are famous all over the world.He further wrote that Jodhpur already has good facilities to project the products of Rajasthan in the international market. The Marwar Industrial Cluster, which connects to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), located in Rohat, is just 7 km from the proposed PM Mitra Park. As the Amritsar-Jamnagar highway passes through Jodhpur, the movement of goods from Kandla and Mundra port will also be possible.The works of developing electricity, water, roads and other infrastructure facilities have already begun. Through this letter, CM Gehlot has requested for early approval of the proposal of the park in view of the favourable conditions for textile industry in Rajasthan.