Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says, govt aims to provide 4.88 lakh agriculture connections in two years

In the review meeting of the Energy Department, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the State Government is committed to provide cheap electricity to the farmers along with uninterrupted power supply in the state. He said that more than 4 lakh 88 thousand new and pending agriculture connections would be issued by the state government in the next two years. The 'Mukhyamantri Kisan Mitra Urja Yojana' was also launched by the government, whose main objective is to provide economic support to the farmers. The CM expressed that due to efficient power management of the government, there was a minimum power cut in the state despite scorching heat, which brought relief to the common man. During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officials of the Energy Department not to compromise with the quality along with releasing the agriculture connections on a war footing. CM Gehlot said that the State Government is paying special attention to the distribution as well as generation and transmission of electricity. Its network is being strengthened by developing new electric grids, lines and substations across Rajasthan.

