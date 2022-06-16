Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot raises concern over ‘bulldozer justice’

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on June 15 raised concern over the ‘bulldozer politics’ in India and said that people shouldn’t feel happy over bulldozer justice in India. Addressing mediapersons, CM Gehlot said, “How will the rule of law remain? If it is not there, then every person will suffer at some point in time. The country is run by law and the Constitution. If the rule of law and constitution is weak then everyone will have to suffer at some point in time.” “Don't wait that the bulldozer runs over the other, then you are happy, that bulldozer can come to your house at any time. If the bulldozer is right, welcome it. If there is injustice, today it has happened with it, then tomorrow it will be with you,” he added.