Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot appeals to people to maintain peace following Jodhpur clash

While speaking on the Jodhpur clash that happened on the morning of May 03, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on May 03 in Jaipur, appealed the people to maintain peace and brotherhood. “I want to appeal to people to maintain peace. This type of tension is not good for the people of Jodhpur. I've instructed police to deal strictly with anti-social elements. Everyone should understand that we've to maintain brotherhood,” the CM said. The Rajasthan Police also detained three persons in connection with the Jodhpur clash.