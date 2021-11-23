{"id":"2920813","source":"DNA","title":"Rajasthan CM advisor blames Sachin Pilot for cancelling tickets of Independent MLAs","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Newly-appointed advisor to Rajasthan CM, Ramkesh Meena blamed Congress leader Sachin Pilot for cancelling tickets of Independent MLAs. “Sachin Pilot cancelled tickets of Independent MLAs… I am thankful to Rajasthan CM for standing for us…If we go to the polls under his (Sachin Pilot) leadership, I'll meet high command and tell them that he already carried out a mutiny in Rajasthan by cancelling tickets and damaging the party. If we go to 2023 polls under him, there could be nothing worse for the party,” said Ramkesh Meena.","summary":"Newly-appointed advisor to Rajasthan CM, Ramkesh Meena blamed Congress leader Sachin Pilot for cancelling tickets of Independent MLAs. “Sachin Pilot cancelled tickets of Independent MLAs… I am thankful to Rajasthan CM for standing for us…If we go to the polls under his (Sachin Pilot) leadership, I'll meet high command and tell them that he already carried out a mutiny in Rajasthan by cancelling tickets and damaging the party. If we go to 2023 polls under him, there could be nothing worse for the party,” said Ramkesh Meena.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-rajasthan-cm-advisor-blames-sachin-pilot-for-cancelling-tickets-of-independent-mlas-2920813","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/23/1006570-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2311_ANI_13.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637653802","publish_date":"Nov 23, 2021, 01:20 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 23, 2021, 01:20 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920813"}