Rajasthan CM advisor blames Sachin Pilot for cancelling tickets of Independent MLAs

Newly-appointed advisor to Rajasthan CM, Ramkesh Meena blamed Congress leader Sachin Pilot for cancelling tickets of Independent MLAs. “Sachin Pilot cancelled tickets of Independent MLAs… I am thankful to Rajasthan CM for standing for us…If we go to the polls under his (Sachin Pilot) leadership, I'll meet high command and tell them that he already carried out a mutiny in Rajasthan by cancelling tickets and damaging the party. If we go to 2023 polls under him, there could be nothing worse for the party,” said Ramkesh Meena.

