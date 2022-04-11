Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hears grievances during ‘Jansunwai’ in Bikaner

During his visit to Bikaner, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot listened to the grievances of common citizens at Bikaner Circuit House on Sunday. A large number of people reached the Circuit House with their problems and complaints, for which the Chief Minister gave necessary directions to the concerned officers for their disposal at the earliest. During the public hearing, a large number of employees and various employees' organisations also expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for re-implementing the old pension scheme for government employees appointed on and after January 1, 2004. The citizens of Sri Kolayat also met the Chief Minister and thanked him for various projects in the budget for the development of the region.