Rajasthan: Bridegroom arrives in tractor as part of his wedding procession in Barmer

A bridegroom in Rajasthan came up with an exceptional way to come for his bride for their wedding. The bridegroom on June 09 in Barmer, arrived with 51 tractors as part of his wedding procession. The 1 km long wedding procession had around 150 guests who were led by the groom himself.