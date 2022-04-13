Rajasthan BJP delegation holds protest against CM Gehlot for not being allowed into Karauli

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by MP Tejasvi Surya on April 13 in Karauli, broke into sloganeering and protested against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The protesters created ruckus as they were not allowed to visit the violence-hit Karauli district. "Section 144 is not in place at where we are now. It's our constitutional right to go to Karauli. This dictatorial government is snatching our rights, which is why we are protesting," the BJP leader said.