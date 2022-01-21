Rajasthan BJP Chief takes jibe at CM Gehlot over his remark on violence in country

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Chief in Rajasthan, Satish Poonia on January 20 in Bhilwara took a jibe at the Congress party and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for his remarks about violence in the country during the ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav Se Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore’ event that took place on January 20. “From Rahul Gandhi to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, every Congress leader use the same language, which is against our country and seems to be anti-national,” Satish Poonia said.