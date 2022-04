Rajasthan: Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests CEO of Biofuel Authority in bribery case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on April 08 in Jaipur, arrested Biofuel Authority CEO Surendra Rathore and a contract worker, Devesh Sharma, on being caught in a bribery case involving worth Rs 5 lakh. The culprits were taking the bribe from a complainant. The search on the properties of the caught corrupt persons is going on.