Rajasthan: Ajmer SP urges people to assist in maintaining peace amid Udaipur beheading case

After a man was allegedly beheaded by two men in broad daylight in Udaipur on June 28, Ajmer SP Vikas Sharma appealed the people to maintain peace. “In view of the prevailing situation, Section 144 imposed in entire district and state. Shanti March has been postponed by organisers. I appeal to all to maintain harmony in the peaceful city of Ajmer. Also assist the police is maintaining the peace,” said Ajmer SP Vikas Sharma.