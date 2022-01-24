Rajasthan aims to vaccinate 100 pc eligible population by Jan 30: Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena

Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on January 24 informed that the COVID vaccination procedure is going on in a decent scale in the state. “Vaccination is going on in a good scale. 95 per cent coverage of first dose has been done and around 80 per cent for second dose. Some districts have also achieved 100 per cent vaccination coverage. COVID is at its peak but due to vaccination, there are fewer casualties,” said Rajasthan Health Minister. The Health Minister said that the state aims to achieve the target of vaccinating 100 per cent of its eligible population by January 30.