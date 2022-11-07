Rajasthan: 4 persons dead in car crash in Ganganagar district

A road accident took place due to rash driving in Anupgarh of Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan on November 07. 4 persons died in the car crash and one is severely injured, who has been referred to Sri Ganganagar Hospital. Assistant Sub-Inspector, Anupgarh, Surjeet Kumar said, “They were driving car irresponsibly and with speed. They had gone to celebrate birthday. The incident took place at 12:40 am. Total 4 people died and 1 is injured, and he has been referred to Sri Ganganagar Hospital.”