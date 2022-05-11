Rajasthan 22-year-old stabbed to death in Bhilwara internet services suspended

A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by miscreants with knife in Kotwali Police Station area of Bhilwara in Rajasthan on May 10. Internet services have been suspended in the area till 6 am on May 12. Police have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Rajasthan has been witnessing several incident of violence over the past two months.