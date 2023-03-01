Rajasthan: 2 injured in firing incident on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway, 2 arrested

Two persons were injured in a firing incident on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway on February 26. Two persons have been arrested in this regard. Speaking on the incident, Jaipur West DCP, Vandita Rana said, “2 people were injured in firing incident on 26th February. Two people have been arrested. Both victims and accused are into escort services, after a dispute broke out between them. 2-3 more likely involved in case, further probe underway.”