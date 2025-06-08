Rajashtan Politics Peace Deal Final Sachin Pilot Mets Ashok Gehlot After 5 Years | Rajasthan News

Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot meet after 5-year rift ahead of Rajesh Pilot tribute Pilot met Gehlot in Jaipur after years of political rivalry, signaling a possible reconciliation. The meeting was to invite Gehlot to the 25th death anniversary tribute for Rajesh Pilot on June 11 in Dausa. This marks their first public interaction since the 2020 political crisis in Rajasthan. Gehlot shared a video of the meeting, recalling his long association with Rajesh Pilot since their 1980 Lok Sabha debut. Pilot also posted a photo, calling the meeting a personal invitation for his father's memorial service. Their feud began after the 2018 Rajasthan elections when Gehlot was made CM... despite Pilot's pivotal role in the party’s revival. Tensions peaked in 2020 when Pilot rebelled with 18 MLAs, leading to his removal as Deputy CM and state Congress chief. Gehlot had accused Pilot of conspiring with the BJP and publicly called him “nikamma” and “nakara”. Latest meeting has revived talk of a potential truce ahead of key organisational changes in Rajasthan Congress.