Raja Singh should be sent to jail again: Owaisi

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on August 24 lashed out at suspended BJP leader Raja Singh over his remarks on Prophet Muhammad and said that he should be sent to jail once again. He said,” Court issued his release order yesterday. We expect State Government and Police Administration to rectify this. There are serious allegations against him and he had issued a video. He should be sent to jail once again. This is our main demand.” “He should be sent to Police custody and his voice sample should be collected and sent to FSL so that a legally strong case is made against him. This should be the last time that he speaks nonsense like this,” he added.

