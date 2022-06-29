Raja Ravi Varma Chitrakar Samman Samaroh organised at Delhi Police Headquarters

A Cultural Programme - Raja Ravi Varma Chitrakar Samman Samaroh, "Chitranjali" was organised on Tuesday at Adarsh auditorium in Delhi Police Headquarters to commemorate Raja Ravi Varma's 174th birth anniversary in association with the Ministry of Culture. G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Professor Kaptan Singh Solanki, Former Governor of Punjab, Haryana and Tripura was the Guest of Honour. The paintings of Raja Ravi Verma were exhibited in the corridors of Adarsh Auditorium showcasing his diverse artistic achievements. Raja Ravi Varma's paintings have been a source of cultural and spiritual inspiration. Many renowned artists and school students were felicitated during the ceremony. Speaking on this occasion, G Kishan Reddy said that the paintings of Raja Ravi Verma are a symbol of festival, reverence and respect. He conveyed his sincere appreciation to the artists on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rakesh Asthana, Commissioner of Police, Delhi said that the paintings of Raja Ravi Verma showcases the vast history and diverse culture of India which is an inspiration for all. Delhi Police as part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav has been organising multiple cultural programs like painting competitions to mark the 75th Year of independence and the platinum jubilee of Delhi Police.