Raja Raghuwanshi News Sonam’s Neighbour Reveals Shocking Ties With Accused Raj | Indore Couple Case

Neighbours of Sonam Raghuvanshi in Indore are in disbelief after her name surfaced in the murder investigation of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. “I can't believe it, she was a well-behaved and educated girl. I don't know if she did it or not,” one neighbour said. Other one said her alleged lover Raj kushwaha 'Used to come at Sonam’s house'.