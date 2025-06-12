Raja Raghuwanshi News Sonams Last Conversation With Mother In Law Before Killing Raja

Sonam Raghuvanshi last spoke to her in-laws while hiking to view a waterfall in Meghalaya during her honeymoon. What seemed like a normal conversation has now gained significance, as Sonam is the prime suspect in her husband Raja's murder. Meghalaya police allege that she and her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha planned the killing and hired three men to carry it out during the trek.