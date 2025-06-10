Raja Raghuwanshi News Sonam Raghuwanshis Confession To UP Police | Indore Couple Case | Sonam News

Sonam Raghuvanshi, missing for over two weeks, was found at a UP dhaba and arrested in connection with her husband Raja's murder during their honeymoon. Police allege she plotted the crime with lover Raj Kushwaha. While Sonam denies killing Raja, her silence on key details and missing jewellery deepen suspicion. After being taken into custody, Sonam told Ghazipur police 'I didn't kill my husband, they killed him for jewellery'. While she insisted she played no role in Raja Raghuvanshi's murder, Sonam refused to explain where she had been for past 16 days, how she escaped the scene near Meghalaya, where Raja's body was found, or how she reached Kashi Dhaba in UP.