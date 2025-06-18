Raja Raghuwanshi News Sonam Contacted Boyfriend Over 100 Times Before Marrying Raja

In a shocking twist to the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, investigators revealed that Sonam Raghuvanshi made over 100 phone calls to her boyfriend before marrying Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. The man she frequently contacted, initially believed to be one Sanjay Verma, was later identified as her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, who is now accused of orchestrating Raja’s murder by hiring contract killers.